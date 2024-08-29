Lil Baby Mugshot Sends Fans Into A Frenzied Mess

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby was busted with a gun in Las Vegas earlier this week. But it’s his mugshot that has fans really going wild.

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby found himself at the center of a social media storm today after his mugshot was released following his arrest for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in Las Vegas.

The incident occurred late Monday night in a club when the musician, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was reportedly seen handling a firearm on video.

Authorities detained the 29-year-old artist, leading to his booking at the Clark County Detention Center.

Despite the allegations, the rap star’s legal representatives, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, soon issued a statement defending their client’s actions.

“To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) permit,” they conveyed through TMZ.

The attorneys mentioned their active efforts to scrutinize the events leading to Jones’ arrest.

After spending some time in custody, Lil Baby was released without formal charges but is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas court on October 1.

His arrest has drawn considerable attention, in part due to a mugshot circulating with lightning speed across social media.

Many commenters are critiquing the appearance of Lil Baby in the mugshot, with comments suggesting that he looks unkempt or like a “druggie.”

Other users made light-hearted jokes, while others are critical, describing the image in unflattering terms.

User @chromed expresses concern, stating, “Why Lil Baby looking like a druggie in that mugshot?” Another user, @boireau, humorously notes, “They did lil baby filthy with that mugshot,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Conversely, @missbrim expressed admiration by saying, “I love lil baby,” also using an emotional emoji.

User @yorboit humorously noted, “Lil Baby mugshot is going to be on everybody profile pictures,” referencing the current trend of sharing mugshots, along with laughing emojis.

Lil baby mugshot looks crazy asf — Lalaa (@LalaaShep) August 29, 2024

LIL BABY MUGSHOT HAS ME IN TEARSSSSSSSSS RN LMAOOO — muh • duh 🤰🏾 (@MostHated444) August 29, 2024

Lil baby mug shot looks a mess 😭 — Miss Virgo 🦋 (@Legalbusiness_) August 29, 2024

lil baby must’ve had a rough night when he got arrested that mug shot bby… — MS PISCES (@amoreexkenn) August 29, 2024