Lil Baby Tries To Distance Himself From Chrisean Rock Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby’s name has repeatedly been associated with Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s toxic relationship over the past year.

Lil Baby wants his name removed from Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s ongoing relationship drama. The Quality Control Music artist downplayed his connection to Chrisean Rock on Monday (October 2).

“I ain’t with the trolling s###!” Lil Baby wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter). “I be laughing at certain s### but Aite now stop playing I ain’t never tried to talk to no mf chrisean!! Please stop attaching my name to that!”

He added, “I seen her at a party an told her some real s### she know I never tried to talk to her! I know I bring attention but chrisean even trolling about a child an stuff is too far!!”

Blueface often accused Lil Baby of hitting on Chrisean Rock or having an affair with her. The claims frequently popped up when Blueface and Chrisean Rock argued on social media over the past year.

Chrisean Rock occasionally antagonized Blueface by mentioning Lil Baby’s name. The latest example occurred when Blueface called Chrisean Rock’s sister Tesehki “a real one” on social media.

“lil Baby a real one,” his ex responded.

Chrisean Rock claimed she was done trolling in reaction to Lil Baby’s comments on Monday.

“See he finally said it,” she wrote. “FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me.”

She told Lil Baby, “N#### f### me taking it far THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW U AINT THE FATHER. But blueface start saying u was the father just to hurt me. I’m just happy you finally speaking up cuz he won’t let me live after tht day I met you at the party.”

Last month, Chrisean Rock gave birth to a baby boy. Blueface is the father of the child.