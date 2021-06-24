Lil Baby Trumps Competition To Earn Songwriter Of The Year

Lil Baby was the big winner last night at the ASCAP Awards!

Rapper Lil Baby has been crowned the Songwriter of the Year at the 34th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards.

The hip-hop star was recognized for the success of songs like “Emotionally Scarred,” “Baby,” “For the Night,” and “The Bigger Picture,” earning him the honor previously awarded to Cardi B in 2019 and 2020.

Officials at the performing rights organization also feted the writers behind Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance” track – Anderson ‘Vinylz’ Hernandez, Che Ecru, Joshua ‘J-Louis’ Huizar, Matthew ‘Boi-1da’ Samuels, and Noah ’40’ Shebib – with the top hip-hop/R&B and rap song accolades at Tuesday’s virtual ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s “Follow God” was chosen as top gospel song, penned by Bryant ‘XCELENCE’ Bell and Jahmal ‘BoogzDaBeast’ Gwin.

The Voice of the Culture Award was presented to Verzuz creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, and DJ D-Nice for his Club Quarantine livestream events, which kept fans entertained during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.