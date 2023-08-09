Lil Baby’s Glass Window Entertainment Partners With Capitol Music Group/Motown Records

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans.”

Ryan “Rylo Rodriguez” Adams is the first artist signed to Glass Window Entertainment, the label founded by Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones. Glass Window Entertainment also entered a partnership with Capitol Music Group/Motown Records.

“We are excited to welcome Dominique, Rylo, and the Glass Window Entertainment team to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records,” says Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO of Capitol Music Group.

Michelle Jubelirer also adds, “Glass Window and Virgin Records have done a phenomenal job introducing Rylo. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming Glass Window releases.”

Rylo Rodriguez has worked with Lil Baby on music numerous times. They collaborated on songs such as “Stick On Me” and “5500 Degrees.” The Mobile, Alabama native dropped his Been One studio album on June 30. That project included the song “Real Type” featuring Lil Baby.

“I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform! It’s been a long time coming with Rylo and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get!” Lil Baby states.

In addition, the Atlanta-raised rapper says, “Thank you to Motown/Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!” Lil Baby currently releases music via Quality Control, Capitol, and Motown.