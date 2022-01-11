Lil Cease Admits Lil Kim Wrote Verses For Him After The Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

There has long been speculation that The Notorious B.I.G. helped Lil Kim pen some of her bars. According to fellow Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease, Kim actually wrote lyrics for him after Biggie died in 1997.

Lil Cease of Junior M.A.F.I.A. sat down with VladTV. The conversation included Cease admitting his “Crush On You” collaborator Lil Kim was responsible for some of his lines on The Wonderful World of Cease A Leo.

“I had a lot of help too,” said Lil Cease. “Kim was writing rhymes for me after B.I.G. passed. When I had to do features and stuff like that, Kim would jot verses down for me.”

Lil Cease’s debut studio album, The Wonderful World of Cease A Leo, came out in 1999. Guest features for the project included Busta Rhymes, Puff Daddy, Redman, Lil Kim, Jay-Z, Total, 112, and more.

Both Lil Cease and Lil Kim were part of the Hip Hop group known as Junior M.A.F.I.A. The Brooklyn-based collective released 1995’s Conspiracy album which hosted the singles “Player’s Anthem” and “Get Money.”

Lil Kim also dropped solo albums such as 1996’s Hard Core, 2000’s The Notorious K.I.M., 2003’s La Bella Mafia, and 2005’s The Naked Truth. The self-described Queen Bee also showed up on tracks by Puff Daddy, Mary J. Blige, The Lox, Missy Elliott, Mobb Deep, and other acts.