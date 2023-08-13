Lil Durk Brushes Off Concert Chaos After False Active Shooter Report Ends Summer Jam Early

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk’s Chicago concert faced abrupt disruption following a false shooter alert, leading to a chaotic evacuation and looting of merchandise.

Rapper Lil Durk’s concert at the United Center was abruptly halted Saturday night following a false report of an active shooter.

As panic ensued, attendees rushed for the exits, leading to a chaotic scene. The Chicago Police Department later confirmed that the report was a false alarm.

According to TMZ, the United Center stated they are collaborating with authorities to investigate the incidents from the WGCI Summer Jam show.

“We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show. It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely,” a rep said in a statement.

An active shooter alert at Lil Durk’s concert last night. Instead of running for their lives, many for the loot.



pic.twitter.com/5OkmTeyWZy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2023

As some concertgoers left the venue, they seized the opportunity to grab merchandise, with Lil Durk later acknowledging these fans on social media. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Despite the disruption, Lil Durk took to social media, urging fans not to “believe the hype” and expressing gratitude to Chicago.

He also humorously addressed those who took merchandise during the commotion, asking them to tag him so he could repost their actions.

Next Durk concert I go to, I’m paying for meet and greet if they have it. Idc how much it is😭 — Miss. Honey 🍯 (@youlove_eazy) August 13, 2023

I mean… it’s a lil durk concert. His fans are less than scrupulous… — STARS Coldsnare (@ChristineYamat2) August 13, 2023

I think a lot of these women need to be looting the plus size section! Never heard of Lil Durk but I'm guessing these are his fans? Figures. — Ginny Childress (@GinnyChildress6) August 13, 2023

the sad thing is theyre doing it for lil durk merch — Barcus Aurelius (@Capocannonierr) August 13, 2023