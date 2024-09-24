Lil Durk Announces His TV Debut In “Power Book II: Ghost” 

Lil Durk is exploring new avenues, venturing into acting with a role in 50 Cent’s#### series Power Book II: Ghost.
The Chicago rapper kept his role under wraps for over a year, nearly managing to keep it a secret until his debut later this week. However, episodes featuring Lil Durk leaked online recently, spoiling the surprise.
On Monday evening (September 23), Durkio’s Ghost co-star Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston, revealed the news on Instagram. Lil Durk fans won’t have long to wait to see his official TV debut; he’s set to appear in Thursday’s episode.
Paolo shared an Instagram carousel featuring footage of Lil Durk on the Ghost set.
“We kept it a secret for a year and a half and they wanna leak it two days before the mf episode,” Paolo captioned the post. “Cats out of the bag now big bros TV debut Thursday at midnight @lildurk Can’t wait for y’all to see.”
Lil Durk Shares Sneak Peak Of “Power” Appearance
Lil Durk shared the post on his Instagram story alongside a text exchange congratulating Michael Rainey Jr. for landing the role of Tariq St. Patrick on Power ahead of its spin-off and sequel, Power Book II: Ghost. He also posted a still from the show on X (Twitter).
Meanwhile, on Sunday (September 22), Durk revealed his extensive criminal record has been wiped clean. He took to social media with a post announcing the good news.
“Everybody should get second chances at life. It’s about what you do with it. Alhamdulillah! My background wiped and clean of all cases. I ain’t a felon anymore,” he tweeted. “Who would have thought? I want to thank everyone who helped push my vision forward. Thank you from the bottom of my heart #THEVOICE.”
In addition to his appearance on Ghost, Lil Durk is feeding his fans with new music this week. He teased a snippet of his upcoming single “Turn Up A Notch,” promising to drop it before Friday (September 27), if fans leave enough comments.
“I’m ready to feed the streets,” he wrote. “But 20k comments I’m dropping early.”