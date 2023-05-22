Lil Durk Takes Aim At Gunna “If You A Rat, You A Rat”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk blasted Gunna, claiming he snitched on his boy Young Thug. Read more!

Lil Durk has stirred controversy on the DJ Akademiks’ “Off The Record” podcast, accusing rapper Gunna of snitching on Young Thug in the YSL Rico Case.

Durk is of the opinion that Gunna’s plea deal and subsequent release from prison came at the cost of his friends and business colleagues.



“I don’t sit up here and play games, man, that man told. You shoulda went in there and kept your mouth closed. If you’re a rat, you’re a rat. And if you rewind this clip a little bit, I look into the camera. I told you if you a rat, I f###### hate you. Cause I love Thug,” Lil Durk said.

This follows a high-profile trial involving the two Atlanta rappers in which Young Thug was arrested with Gunna and 26 others on racketeering charges related to Young Slime Life, a group alleged to be a criminal street gang affiliated with the Bloods.

Despite the rumors, Gunna has maintained that he has not cooperated with anyone​.

In December 2022, Gunna and his legal team entered what’s known as an Alford plea, pleading guilty to one charge as it was deemed to be in his best interest for the sake of his freedom.

An Alford plea, named after the Supreme Court case North Carolina v. Alford (1970), is a type of guilty plea in which the defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution has enough evidence that could likely convince a judge or jury to find them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This plea doesn’t require the defendant to admit guilt but does acknowledge that the evidence would likely lead to a guilty verdict if taken to trial.

In Gunna’s case, he was sentenced to five years with one year served.

The remaining four-year sentence was reportedly “suspended” so that the rapper could serve the remainder through community service.

In the wake of this case, a snippet of an unreleased track from Lil Durk posted on Instagram earlier this year appeared to make fun of Gunna, and both Lil Baby and Meek Mill seemed to unfollow Gunna on Instagram around the same time​.