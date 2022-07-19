Lil Durk Didn’t Get Punched At Casino; Man In Viral Fight Video Identified

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk was misidentified as the victim in a viral fight video, which showed a man getting punched at a casino.

Rumors about Lil Durk – or his look-alike – getting punched at a casino aren’t true.

A man named James Lett IV has been identified as the actual victim in a video of a casino brawl. Lil Durk and Lett have similar hairstyles, which led to the rumor spiraling out of control online.

Lett reacted to being misidentified as the Alamo Records rapper on Instagram Stories.

“There’s no such thing as a bad press,” he wrote in one post.

He also shared a screenshot of someone asking why people thought he was Lil Durk.

“People are dumb that’s why only 1% of the world is rich,” Lett wrote. “99% of people don’t know anything.”

Lil Durk’s recent social media activity seemingly bolstered the wild speculation regarding the viral video. He announced a Twitter hiatus on Saturday (July 16).

“Ima take a break off this s### ima be back soon,” he wrote.

Lil Durk deactivated his Instagram account as well.

“I’m finna disappear for a minute,” he said in a video posted prior to the deactivation. “Finna lock in, come back a thousand times stronger. Some monster s###. Every time I pop back up, it’s that.”

View the video that sparked the rumors below.