Lil Durk Kicks Drug Addiction In Rehab, Now Plans Treatment Facility In Chicago 

Lil Durk said a successful stint in rehab to overcome his drug addction inspired him to build a treatment facility in Chicago.

Lil Durk revealed he checked himself into rehab to treat his addiction to Codeine and Xanax and now plans to build a treatment facility to help others in his hometown.

In a recent interview, the Grammy Award winner admitted he just returned from a rehab stint. Durk said he intends to “embrace” his time in the facility and be vocal about his journey to inspire others to seek help.

“It was tough at first, but it ain’t that tough ’cause I really knew what I wanted. I knew what was holding me back,” he said, before adding, “I wanted better. I want to be a better man, a better father, a better leader.”

The Chicago native realized he needed to get his life back on track before he could help anybody else. “It helped a lot,” Lil Durk said of his time in rehab. He also revealed he wrote music with greater clarity during his spell in treatment.

“My main goal is peace, being with the family and staying out of b#######,” he added. “I just see myself staying on the right track and trying to change a lot of lives.”

Lil Durk believes he can help tackle the stigma surrounding rebab with his facility. “If I do it, they gonna do it,” he said. “From here on, it’s all action.

Durk also opened up about his mission to curb violence in Chicago. “I’ve been talking to a lot of the bloggers,” he said, insisting they “narrate” the violence. “Everybody ain’t gonna change but we gonna save as many people as we could.”

In a recent interview, Lil Durk talks about his rehab journey, his desire to build a rehab facility, and his efforts to reduce the violence in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/82vJQqtKU4 — Lil Durk Crave (@LilDurkCrave) June 4, 2024

Earlier this year, Lil Durk admitted that a past Percocet addiction led to him having a pacemaker fitted.

“I was takin’ so many pills, I was so high, I really abused it/Started sellin’ Percs, I turned around and started to use it,” he rapped on “Old Days.” “Had to get a pacemaker/My heart was skippin’ deuces.”

Meanwhile, Lil Durk confirmed his commitment to ending gun violence in his hometown during a recent appearance on the Big Facts Podcast.

“The number one priority for us in the streets and politician-wise, is to stop the violence and slow it down as much as possible. It starts with everybody just coming together,” Durk stated.