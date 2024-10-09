Lil Durk & King Von Implicated In FBG Duck’s Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk, King Von’s estate, Alamo Records and more were sued by FBG Duck’s mother and two shooting victims.

FBG Duck’s mother Lasheena Weekly and two victims injured in the shooting that claimed his life sued Lil Durk, King Von’s estate, OTF and others on Wednesday (October 9). The 230-page lawsuit accused Lil Durk and King Von of engaging in a conspiracy to kill FBG Duck, who was murdered in 2020.

“Lil Durk and [his brother] DThang as corporate officers of OTF knew King Von placed a $100,000.00 bounty to kill FBG Duck and actively participated to have FBG Duck killed and/or to cover up the killing of FBG Duck,” the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit claimed Lil Durk furthered criminal activity by signing O-Block gang members. His OTF label allegedly “attempted to exert control over the drill rap music genre in Chicago through intimidation, threats and the selling of reality rap music i.e. their criminal conduct.”

Several record labels were named as defendants. The lawsuit said Alamo Records, Sony Music and Universal Music Group “salivated in the profit garnered by the depiction and eventual killing of FBG Duck.”

FBG Duck was shot and killed outside a Chicago retail store in August 2020. Six O-Block gang members were convicted for their roles in the murder. The lawsuit said they acted on Lil Durk and King Von’s orders.

“After the death of FBG Duck; Lil Durk, OTF and King Von glorified the killing of FBG Duck using social media and music streaming platforms for profit,” the lawsuit contended. “The killing of FBG Duck was used to expand the developing brand of Lil Durk, OTF and O-Block and to further the criminal enterprise of O-Block. As a result, Lil Durk, O-Block, OTF became international brands through social media and music streaming platforms and profited through podcasts, social media and music streaming. In essence, they monetized the killing of FBG Duck.”

Weekly, Davon Brinson and FBG Duck’s girlfriend Cashae Williams sought damages for wrongful death, civil conspiracy and negligence. The City of Chicago, Dolce & Gabbana and its security firms were also listed as defendants.