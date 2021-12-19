Lil Durk Proposes To Girlfriend At Massive Chicago Concert

Lil Durk proposed to his longtime girlfriend India Royale with thousands of witnesses in Chicago.

Lil Durk is ready to be a married man.

The Chicago rapper proposed to his longtime girlfriend India Royale at the WGCI Jam and his native city.

The rapper got in one knee, with a ring and proposed in front of thousands of screaming fans.

“Can we have a quiet in here one time?” Durk asked of the people.

He then directed his attention wholly to India.

“You know I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

India said yes, as she smiled from ear to ear.

The crowd continue to scream, as his family and friends on stage all gather around them when they embraced.

Durk and India have been through a lot, including a shoot-out at would-be home invaders that attempted to rob them. The rapper even has a song named after her from 2017, simply called “India.” In 2018, they had thier first child.

Congrats to the couple!