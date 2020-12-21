Lil Durk Releases “Backdoor” Music Video With Tribute To King Von

The self-described The Voice promotes the hashtag #DoIt4Von.

2020 has been a memorable year in Lil Durk’s career. He scored his first Top 2 hit on the Hot 100 chart as a feature on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Durk also earned two Grammy nominations for the single.

In contrast, the Chicago-raised rhymer had to deal with the loss of his musical protégé Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. The 26-year-old Only The Family affiliate was killed in Atlanta on November 6.

Durk had remained mostly out of public sight since King Von’s death. However, he popped back out with a new song and music video on Sunday night.

Jerry Production was behind the camera for the new visuals. While promoting the release of the “Back Door” MV on Twitter, Lil Durk added the hashtag “#DoIt4Von” to his tweet.

Back in May, Durk dropped his fifth studio album called Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. With guest appearances by Lil Baby, Polo G, Gunna, and G Herbo, the sequel to Durk’s 2018 mixtape debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart.

King Von was shot and killed following an altercation outside at an Atlanta-area nightclub. Timothy Leeks, 22, was arrested and charged with felony murder while hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

