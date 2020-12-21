Lil Durk Releases “Backdoor” Music Video With Tribute To King Von

(AllHipHop News)
2020 has been a memorable year in Lil Durk’s career. He scored his first Top 2 hit on the Hot 100 chart as a feature on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Durk also earned two Grammy nominations for the single.
In contrast, the Chicago-raised rhymer had to deal with the loss of his musical protégé Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. The 26-year-old Only The Family affiliate was killed in Atlanta on November 6.
Durk had remained mostly out of public sight since King Von’s death. However, he popped back out with a new song and music video on Sunday night.
out now 🖤 #doit4von https://t.co/Hky5GLT7uT pic.twitter.com/NNoA1nSI1K
— THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 21, 2020
Jerry Production was behind the camera for the new visuals. While promoting the release of the “Back Door” MV on Twitter, Lil Durk added the hashtag “#DoIt4Von” to his tweet.
Back in May, Durk dropped his fifth studio album called Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. With guest appearances by Lil Baby, Polo G, Gunna, and G Herbo, the sequel to Durk’s 2018 mixtape debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart.
King Von was shot and killed following an altercation outside at an Atlanta-area nightclub. Timothy Leeks, 22, was arrested and charged with felony murder while hospitalized for a gunshot wound.