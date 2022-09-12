Lil Durk Says He Owns India Royale’s Kitty Cat; Her Response Raises Eyebrows

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans speculated about Lil Durk and India Royale splitting up after she declared herself a “free agent” on social media.

Lil Durk and India Royale’s relationship appears to be on the rocks.

India Royale sparked breakup speculation when she announced, “I’m a free agent,” via Twitter on Sunday (September 11). Lil Durk reacted to his fiancée’s comments in an Instagram Stories post on Monday (September 12).

“That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch,” he wrote.

India Royale quickly responded with her own Instagram Stories post, which featured the cap emoji.

The couple began dating in 2017. They share a daughter named Willow Banks, who was born in 2018.

Last year, Lil Durk proposed to India Royale. The proposal happened in front of a crowd attending WGCI’s Big Jam Concert at the United Center in Chicago.

Earlier this year, Lil Durk treated India Royale to a shopping spree at a Neiman Marcus store. She spent $111,474.46. He also got a tattoo of her face on his leg.

But those good times seemingly didn’t last. Lil Durk and India Royale’s apparent split added to a rough couple of months for the OTF rapper, who suffered an eye injury at the 2022 Lollapalooza Festival in July. A pyrotechnic device went off in front of his face during his performance at the event.