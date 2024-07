The man, Joshua Pippens, shared a report of the incident to his social media.

Lil Durk’s 10-year-old son, Jerome Harris Jr., is being accused of shooting his stepfather during a domestic dispute that took place in Indiana.

Joshua Pippens, who goes by reezy_dgaf on Instagram, made the accusations following a violent incident on July 1. Pippens claimed the mother of Lil Durk’s child (identified as Ms. Collier) was the aggressor and was told by the woman to grab Pippens’ gun from his hip. He also shared a video of the incident in which the young child, wearing a red shirt, is able to get control of the gun and eventually fire a shot at Pippens, who wound up in the hospital.

“As y’all can see I was not the aggressor,” he wrote in the caption. “And y’all also can see how I still had my gun on my hip he grabbed my gun off my hip following his moms lead and tried to shoot me and then actually shot me I advise y’all see it before they take it down.”

Pippens also shared a police report following the incident that explained in detail what happened.

“On July 2, 2024, FCM Dial interviewed Jerome Harris Jr. (10) at the IMPD Homicide Office as part of the assessment investigation. Jerome stated when he and his mother returned to Mr. Pippens’ mother’s home on July 1, 2024, Ms. Collier and Mr. Pippens were in a verbal fight. Jerome stated he kept telling Ms. Collier to stop fighting with Mr. Pippens. Jerome stated he then got out of the car and went over and pushed Mr. Pippens. FCM Dial asked Jerome if Ms. Collier had a gun and he said “yes, but hers didn’t go off.

“FCM Dial asked if Mr. Pippen was trying to get the gun away from Ms. Collier and Jerome stated “yes.” Jerome then admitted to FCM Dial Mr. Pippens’ gun had fallen to the ground during the struggle and he picked the gun up and shot Mr. Pippens to protect Ms. Collier.

It continued, “Jerome stated he was scared that Ms. Collier was going to get shot. FCM Dial asked Jerome if there had ever been any domestic violence between Mr. Pippens and Ms. Collier in the past and Jerome stated they would yell at each other a lot. Jerome stated Ms. Collier gets really mad, really fast.”

The paperwork concludes with a motion from the Indiana Department of Child Services asking the court to intervene in an effort to get Harris and his siblings to safety.

Joshua Pippens was forced to defend himself on social media. He added to his Instagram Stories, “My gun was on my hip and I was trying to protect myself from getting shot. I never in a million years thought a kid I bought 4 wheelers and paid for football leagues and everything would do this, but he only knows what mom shows him. I still love him like he’s mine.”

He also revealed he hopes Lil Durk will get custody of the young man so he’s away from the mother.

“I pray y’all favorite rapper takes custody of Romeo and I get full custody of mines call me what y’all wanna call me. It’s bout the kids at the end of the day. I can’t help y’all just now find out that’s his daddy. Y’all should’ve been on her side when she was on this mufucka going hard to prove herself. Iykyk I was that boy daddy he called me daddy for 7 years since he was 3 weeks I been in his life.”