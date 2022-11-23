Lil Durk’s ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Server Forced To Shut Down Amid Ban On Crypto & NFTs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk’s “The Trenches” got caught up in the crackdown on cryptocurrency and NFTs in ‘Grand Theft Auto’ roleplay servers.

Lil Durk’s OTF Gaming ceased operations of its Grand Theft Auto roleplay server “The Trenches” at the behest of Rockstar Games.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, cracked down on the use of cryptocurrency and NFTs within Grand Theft Auto. Lil Durk’s OTF Gaming received a legal warning and took down “The Trenches” server.

“We have no choice but to comply with their demands as we intend to do right by Take-Two and Rockstar,” OTF Gaming said in a statement. “We will be working with them to find an amicable solution to this matter.”

Last week, Rockstar Games and Take-Two instituted a ban on crypto and NFTs in Grand Theft Auto roleplay servers. Lil Durk previously partnered with Exceed Talent Capital to sell NFTs and loot boxes for his roleplay server. The “Trenches All-Access Pass” offered fans immediate access to the server and loot boxes – for a price.

Take-Two’s policy prohibits servers like Lil Durk’s from engaging in “commercial exploitation, including the sale of ‘loot boxes’ for real-world currency or its in-game equivalent.” It also outlaws “the sale of virtual currencies, generating revenue via corporate sponsorships or in-game integrations, or the use of cryptocurrencies or crypto assets (e.g. NFTs).”