Lil Durk’s Valentine Tribute To Ex Didn’t Go As Planned

India Royale tells him to just “let it go.”

Asking someone to be your Valentine always presents a chance that you might just get turned down.

Just ask Lil Durk, who posted on Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a sweet note to his former fiancée, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the wonderful woman that made me a man. I love you @indiaroyale.”

The Drill rap pioneer added “I Won” by Future as a soundtrack to celebrate the beauty.

In a series of tweets that have since been removed, she seemed to have responded by saying, “People really do not respect boundaries at all. I try my best to be respectful and not put on a show but people don’t respect my choices,” and three words that said it all, “Let it go.”

Later on, possibly believing the subliminal tweets were about him, he returned to IG Stories and wrote, “I post cause I wanted to the internet don’t run Druk try the troll with another mfr leave certain people alone.”

As if to wave a white flag … or at least keeping it cute … India returned to Twitter with her own message. This time, the message was a little less shady. She simply wrote, “Happy Love Day” followed by a heart emoji.