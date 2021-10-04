Lil Fizz Apologies to Omarion For Dating His Ex: B2K & Apryl Jones React

Lil Fizz did the honorable thing and apologized to his former bandmate live onstage during the opening night of the “Millenium Tour.”

When Lil Fizz started dating Apryl Jones, the mother of his former bandmate Omarion’s two kids, the internet pretty much unanimously condemned the couple. Many feathers were ruffled! It was rumored that the resulting friction caused B2K to be removed from the second “Millenium Tour.”

However, during the opening night of the “Millennium Tour” at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday (Oct. 1) Fizz addressed the issue head-on. After reuniting with his fellow B2K band members Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B, Lil Fizz took the stage to deliver what some would say is a well overdue public apology to Omarion.

As Omarion approached him Lil Fizz declared: “I don’t think it would be right if I didn’t take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to yo.”

“I did some f##### up s### to my brother,” Fizz said, as the crowd cheered. “I did some snake ass s###, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Lil Fizz apologizes for DATING Omarion’s baby mother on stage at the Millennium Tour .. thoughts ??? pic.twitter.com/nPlFAkhWgA — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 2, 2021

Omarion took to his Twitter account later that day to post the short message, “Bigger man.”

Bigger man. — OMARION (@Omarion) October 2, 2021

B2K also responded as a group on their official Instagram account congratulating Lil Fizz for taking accountability for his actions.

“It takes a real man to apologize in front of the world and admit their wrongs,” the comment wrote. “The winners of last night. #Boys4Life.”

Following the on-stage apology, the two bandmates hugged it out and put on a show for their fans.

At the weekend, the lady at the center of all the drama also took to her social media. Lil Fizz and Omarion’s ex, Apryl Jones was seemingly unbothered by the reunion or the apology.