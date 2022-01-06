Lil Flip Sets A Price For Possible ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against Longtime Rival T.I.

The two southerners feuded around the turn of the century.

Tip “T.I.” Harris has spoken about wanting to take part in a Verzuz against either Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson or Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. Would the self-proclaimed King Of The South be willing to battle Wesley” Lil Flip” Weston?

During an interview with VladTV, Lil Flip addressed possibly facing his deep-rooted rival. The Texas-bred rapper laid out some ground rules in order for the matchup to happen.

“At first, my number was like [$3 million,] and then it was a million, but now after I got a chance to go be on the Verzuz set in person and have fun… anything around the $500K mark is cool because I had so much fun,” said Lil Flip.

Verzuz‘s Bone Thugs-n-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia matchup, which took place on December 2, featured a guest appearance by Lil Flip. The U Gotta Feel Me album creator hit the stage to freestyle at the event.

When it comes to facing T.I., Flip added, “When you’re Flip Mayweather, you don’t pick your opponents. Put them in front of me and I’ll handle my business… It don’t matter who it is. I’m not looking for opponents, but if I was to do it, I know that’s what everybody wants to see.”

Atlanta’s T.I. and Houston’s Lil Flip were engaged in a highly-publicized beef back in 2004 over the “King Of The South” title. There were reports that the feud turned violent in Flip’s Cloverland neighborhood.

Since its inception, Verzuz has brought together several rival camps for a friendly hits-for-hits contest. Some of those heated musical bouts include Nelly vs Ludacris, Brandy vs Monica, Jeezy vs Gucci Mane, Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy, and The Lox vs Dipset.