Lil Gotit Calls Out People Disrespecting His Brother Lil Keed’s Grave

The Atlanta native says he can’t wait to catch the culprits.

Raqhid “Lil Keed” Render, 24, died on May 13, 2022. His younger brother, Semaja “Lil Gotit” Render, took to social media this week to blast anyone disrespecting the “Nameless” rapper’s gravesite.

“Who keeps going to my brother’s grave doing stupid s###, man, y’all done threw his flowers away. Everybody got flowers up there. Why the hell y’all just go to my brother’s grave and throw flowers away?” Lil Gotit said in a video posted to his Instagram Story.

He continued, “It’s weird. I hope your stupid-ass dies. You’re playing with the dead. Y’all n####-ass just burnt. Atlanta’s so damn fried. How the hell y’all keep messing with the dead? Hope Keed get on y’all stupid ass.”

Lil Gotit then asked his followers if they knew how to install spy cameras. The Atlanta-born rapper/singer also said, “I can’t wait to catch a n####’s ass. His ass is toasted if I catch his ass, whoever’s doing it, n#### or a b####.”

This was not the first time Lil Gotit delivered a public service announcement about his late brother’s final resting place. Last year, he issued a similar warning to vandals allegedly disturbing Lil Keed’s tomb.

“Whoever going to [Lil Keed’s] grave tryna unscrew him out the wall and stuff when I catch u it ain’t gone be nan nice so I hope u see this message!!!!” Lil GotIt posted at the time.

Before his passing, Lil Keed released projects such as Keed Talk to ‘Em, Long Live Mexico and Trapped on Cleveland 3. The posthumous Keed Talk To ‘Em 2 arrived earlier this year with features by Lil Gotit, Big Sean, Offset, Young Thug and more.