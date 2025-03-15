Lil Gotit Reveals How He Uses Connection To Late Brother Lil Keed To Access His Music Vault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Gotit says this album has the feeling of “Brotherly love.”

Lil Gotit has shared how he managed to crack his late brother Lil Keed’s hard drive in order to unlock the vault of music he left behind.

During an exclusive interview with Atlanta’s 96.1 The Beat, Lil Gotit spoke about he and Keed’s upcoming album Fraternal, revealing the heartbreaking yet inspiring moment that led to the creation of the project. After the tragic passing of Lil Keed in 2022, Gotit set out to finish what his brother had started, diving deep into Keed’s vault of unreleased music.

“I told my momma, ‘Hey, momma come drop that boy’s [Lil Keed’s] hard drive to me’,” he said in part. “Boi it took me two hours to figure out that boy’s password,” he added while laughing.

The password was a mystery, written nowhere and only known to Keed himself. But Gotit knew his brother well, which is why he says he was able to hack it in a matter of hours.

“I just thought to myself, ‘Keed, he used to be simple with it’, but he’d make things hard at the same time,” Gotit explained. After a moment of intuition, Gotit cracked the code, unlocking a treasure trove of tracks from his brother’s vault.

“I tried something, and boom! It opened right up. A million songs popped up. I said, ‘Wait, I got the vault. I got the real vault!’” he said.

What followed was a musical journey through the heart of Lil Keed’s unreleased material, which Gotit believes was guided by his brother’s spirit. Gotit immediately began adding his own verses to tracks, including collaborations with stars like Tee Grizzley and Ty Dolla $ign.

“I grabbed some of the hard stuff from there,” he said. “It’s like Keed’s spirit is still right here with me.”

The album is set to feature 20 tracks, including the duo’s new single “CASH BROTHERS” and is a collection of music that spans the brothers’ collaborations from 2019 to 2022. Gotit described how much of the album came together organically, in the studio with Keed in LA, working tirelessly on their sound.

“We were recording every day,” he remarked. “We really just vibed out. A lot of the music came from just chilling in the studio, bouncing off each other.”

Yet, the personal stakes of Fraternal are undeniably deep. The project represents more than just music—it’s a testament to the bond the brothers shared and Gotit’s commitment to honoring Keed’s legacy.

“This album, it’s like a brotherly love wave,” he said. “When I play it for people, even other rappers, everyone has their favorite song. It’s something real. Something Keed would’ve wanted.”

Lil Keed’s tragic passing left a void in the Hip-Hop world—one that Gotit has tried to fill with the music they once created together. Keed’s sudden death, attributed to natural causes in May 2022, sent shockwaves through the industry and devastated those who were closest to him, particularly Gotit.

“Keed was all about working hard, pushing yourself in the studio,” he said. “He always said, ‘Keep going, keep recording.'”

Watch the full interview in the video above.