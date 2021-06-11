Lil Jon Replaces Host Of “Bachelor In Paradise” After Racist Controversy

Lil Jon is set to host the new season of “Bachelor In Paradise” after a racist dust up that cause the original host to step down.

Rapper Lil Jon, Singer Lance Bass, and actor Tituss Burgess are preparing to take on guest hosting duties for U.S. dating show “Bachelor In Paradise,” following the exit of longtime presenter “Chris Harrison.”

The TV personality temporarily stepped down from the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises amid a race row in February, and it was confirmed his departure was permanent.

Comedian David S####, a Bachelor superfan, was previously recruited as Harrison’s replacement on the summer spin-off “Bachelor in Paradise.”

He will be part of a rotating series of guest hosts, alongside the likes of former ‘NSYNC star Bass, Lil Jon, who appeared on the show in 2018, and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” funnyman Burgess.

It’s unclear how many episodes of the reality show each star will front, although they have all been brought onboard to help “breathe personality” into the dating contest and offer “different perspectives” on the romantic developments.

Harrison had hosted “Bachelor in Paradise” since its launch in 2014.