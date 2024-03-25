Lil Jon Explains “Total Meditation” Album: “I Can’t Scream All The Time”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Turn Down for What” producer inspires introspection with his new project.

“Why y’all laughing? This is serious stuff,” Lil Jon told the live audience for King Charles. The King of Crunk stopped by the Gayle King and Charles Barkley-hosted CNN program to promote his new Total Meditation album.

Lil Jon built a reputation for producing high-energy tracks like “Bia’ Bia’,” “Get Low,” and “Turn Down for What.” Gayle King asked the Atlanta-raised entertainer why he released an 11-track project designed to encourage tranquillity and reflection.

“I was turning 50 years old. A lot of things going on in my life, a lot of life changes, health issues,” Jon stated. The Grammy Award winner also added, “Health is wealth, health is everything. You want to be here for a long time.”

Lil Jon went on to explain he started doing meditation to help deal with personal issues. According to the Crunk Juice album creator, the introspective practice gave him peace and changed his way of thinking.

“I can’t scream all the time! I have to talk regular sometimes. So of course I can do it. I’m a regular person like everybody else,” Jon answered when asked about his iconic “Yeah” and Okay” catchphrases.

Lil Jon released Total Meditation with Kabir Sehgal on February 16. The project arrived five days after Jon joined his “Yeah!” collaborator USHER for the R&B legend’s record-breaking Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.