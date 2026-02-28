Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Died Accidentally While Using Psychedelic Drugs

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Jon’s son, Nathan Smith, died from accidental drowning while using psilocybin mushrooms, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Lil Jon lost his son, Nathan Smith, to drowning while under the influence of psilocybin mushrooms, according to new autopsy results.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined Smith’s death was accidental after his body was recovered from a retention pond near his Milton, Georgia, home on February 6.

Smith, who performed as DJ Young Slade, was 27 years old when he disappeared from his residence on February 3 under what police called “unusual circumstances.”

The Hip-Hop producer and NYU graduate had been missing for three days before divers found his body in Mayfield Park. The medical examiner’s report confirmed drowning in the setting of psilocybin use as the official cause of death.

Blood samples tested positive for psilocybin, the active compound found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to the autopsy. Police said Smith “ran out of his house and has been missing since” after leaving on foot without his phone.

Family and friends expressed concern for his safety when they reported him missing to the Milton Police Department.

The search expanded to include the pond near Smith’s home after initial efforts failed to locate him. Cherokee County Fire Department divers recovered the body at approximately 11:53 A.M. on February 6, with water-immersion wrinkling noted on his hands.

Lil Jon released a statement calling Nathan “the kindest human being you would ever meet” and praised his son’s talents as a music producer and artist. The rapper said Nathan was “immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate and warmhearted” in his tribute to his only child.

Smith was the son of Lil Jon and his ex-wife, Nicole Smith, who divorced amicably in 2022 after 18 years of marriage. The “Yeah” hitmaker laid his son to rest on February 18, which coincided with the first day of Ramadan.

Lil Jon wrote “I love you, son. Life will never be the same without you. Allah, give me strength” in his final tribute.

Police found no indication of foul play during their investigation into Smith’s disappearance and death.

Lil Jon thanked supporters who “reached out with condolences, love and prayers” and promised to ensure “the world knows your talent and never forgets your name.”