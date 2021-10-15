Lil Kim Talks Having Nick Cannon As Her Current Manager

Kimberly Jones is starring in a new Christmas movie with the NCredible Entertainment boss.

Nick Cannon appears to be a very busy man. The 41-year-old father of seven hosts a daytime television talk show, a morning radio show, and the Wild ‘n Out improv game show.

Apparently, Nick Cannon is also managing the career of Hip Hop legend Lil Kim. The Queen Bee recently appeared on an episode of Complex‘s “Hiking with Rappers” YouTube series.

While walking the trails of the Los Angeles area, Lil Kim spoke to King Keraun about her storied career in the entertainment business. Kim also revealed she is currently closely aligned with Nick Cannon.

“I just shot a movie with Nick Cannon. Nick Cannon, people don’t even know, he’s one of my best friends. We’ve been best friends for years,” said Lil Kim. “We just shot a movie called Miracle Across 125th Street. It’s like the Friday of Christmas movies.”

The Brooklyn-bred rapper/actress added, “I really did that movie for Nick. It’s part of my next level, Nick is convincing me. You know, he’s my manager?”

Previously, Nick Cannon worked as a manager for SlutWalk organizer Amber Rose. Cannon’s NCredible Entertainment has also been associated with Wild ‘n Out cast members like Hitman Holla, Conceited, Charlie Clips, and Justina Valentine.

Lil Kim released her 9 album in 2019. That project joined a catalog that includes 1996’s Hard Core, 2000’s The Notorious K.I.M., 2003’s La Bella Mafia, and 2005’s The Naked Truth.

In addition, the Junior M.A.F.I.A. member starred in and produced VH1’s Girls Cruise reality show. Lil Kim was also hired to narrate American Gangster: Trap Queens on the BET+ streaming service.