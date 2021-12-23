Lil Mama Thanks Jay-Z & Alicia Keys For Forgiving Her VMA Stage Crash

The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards is one of the most memorable VMAs of all time. Not only did the event include Kanye West’s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift, but the show also saw Lil Mama jump on stage during Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” performance.

Twelve years later, Jay-Z spoke about the incident while taking part in a Twitter Spaces session. The Roc Nation founder said, “Of course [we forgive her]. C’mon. Don’t do that. That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stage, but we don’t wish her no harm.”

Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland got wind of what Jay-Z had to say on the social media platform. The 32-year-old “Lip Gloss” hitmaker took to her Instagram account to thank the billionaire rapper and Alicia Keys.

Lil Mama wrote: