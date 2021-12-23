Lil Mama Thanks Jay-Z & Alicia Keys For Forgiving Her VMA Stage Crash

The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards is one of the most memorable VMAs of all time. Not only did the event include Kanye West’s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift, but the show also saw Lil Mama jump on stage during Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” performance.
Twelve years later, Jay-Z spoke about the incident while taking part in a Twitter Spaces session. The Roc Nation founder said, “Of course [we forgive her]. C’mon. Don’t do that. That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stage, but we don’t wish her no harm.”
Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland got wind of what Jay-Z had to say on the social media platform. The 32-year-old “Lip Gloss” hitmaker took to her Instagram account to thank the billionaire rapper and Alicia Keys.
Lil Mama wrote:
I appreciate hearing this portion of last [night’s] conversation. This has always been my stance, Love. Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary leaders. Hip Hop has always been a culture to me, not just music.. with that, I believe fellowship is very important to cultural growth. Reaching out to say you can do better or even to say [you’re] doing great can make the world of difference. Thanks, JayZ and @aliciakeysfor using your voices in this conversation. Hopefully, we can have one together soon. 💖✨@lilmama Instagram