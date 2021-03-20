Lil Mama Vows To Start “Heterosexual Rights Movement” To Stop LGBTQ Bullying

Lil Mama is currently at war with the LGBTQ community for some comments she made about Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter Zaya.

Brooklyn rapper Lil Mama is currently facing a great deal of backlash from the LGBTQ community. But no worries, it seems the “Lip Gloss” chart-topper is bucking back — ready to duke it out. #CancelCultureBeDamned

During the week, she jumped on her Instagram story and shared that she was going to start an anti-straight bully campaign called the “Heterosexual Rights Movement” – that will stop the senseless persecution of people who live heteronormative lives.

On the Live, she wrote, “Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc.”

Lil Mama even noted that she felt like straight people are targeted and ostracized for their expressing their opinions, saying, “because if they do, the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context.”

This is not the first time that she has expressed strong views about the LGBTQ+ community.

Last week she shared on her social media platform a tweet that called into question why Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade would allow their daughter Zaya Wade to live her life differently than the gender assigned to her at birth.

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? -This is insanity #America,” the tweet read.

Then she added, “DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS Used be a cat now ima dog WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”

Lil Mama later went to discuss it on Instagram with another person who shared her views.

Over ten years ago, when she was a judge on the hit MTV show “America’s Best Dance Crew,: she also said, “I just feel that you always have to remember your truth. You were born a man,” to a transgender dance crew leader.

Needless to say, she is currently getting dragged for her statements.

