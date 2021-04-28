AllHipHop.com

Lil Mosey Pleads Not Guilty In Second-Degree Rape Case

By: Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)Category: News

The “Blueberry Faygo” hitmaker and a friend are accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2020.

Lathan Moses Stanley Echols is facing very serious accusations in Lewis County, Washington. The 19-year-old, Seattle-bred rapper better known as Lil Mosey was charged with second-degree rape.

On Tuesday, Mosey appeared in Lewis County Superior Court to enter a not guilty plea. The judge, James W. Lawler, set Echols’ unsecured bail at $50,000 which means he does not have to pay that amount unless he violates his release conditions.

According to The Chronicle, Echols and his 19-year-old co-defendant Francisco Prater are accused of raping an intoxicated woman at a party in Randle, Washington on January 6, 2020. There is currently a $50,000 warrant out for Prater’s arrest.

The alleged victim reportedly admitted to having consensual sex with Mosey inside a car, but she said Echols and Prater later sexually assaulted her inside a cabin after she blacked out. Mosey was 17 at the time of the alleged incident. The woman was of legal age.

Supposedly, the Morton Police Department began investigating the day of the incident. However, prosecutors did not file charges until April 2 of this year. Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer informed Billboard that Mosey faces a minimum of 78 to 102 months in prison if convicted of second-degree rape.

“Any crime against a person is going to be taken very seriously by this office, especially when we have the time of actions that are alleged here,” Meyer told the music-based outlet last week.

Lil Mosey broke onto the national scene with the Platinum-certified single “Blueberry Faygo” off 2019’s Certified Hitmaker studio LP. The song peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and amassed more than 800 million streams on Spotify.

The Cole Bennett-directed music video for “Blueberry Faygo” has collected over 215 million plays on YouTube. Besides Certified Hitmaker, Lil Mosey also released the Northsbest album in 2018 via Mogul Vision Music/Interscope Records.