Lil Mosey Pleads Not Guilty In Second-Degree Rape Case

The “Blueberry Faygo” hitmaker and a friend are accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2020.

Lathan Moses Stanley Echols is facing very serious accusations in Lewis County, Washington. The 19-year-old, Seattle-bred rapper better known as Lil Mosey was charged with second-degree rape.

On Tuesday, Mosey appeared in Lewis County Superior Court to enter a not guilty plea. The judge, James W. Lawler, set Echols’ unsecured bail at $50,000 which means he does not have to pay that amount unless he violates his release conditions.

According to The Chronicle, Echols and his 19-year-old co-defendant Francisco Prater are accused of raping an intoxicated woman at a party in Randle, Washington on January 6, 2020. There is currently a $50,000 warrant out for Prater’s arrest.

The alleged victim reportedly admitted to having consensual sex with Mosey inside a car, but she said Echols and Prater later sexually assaulted her inside a cabin after she blacked out. Mosey was 17 at the time of the alleged incident. The woman was of legal age.

Music comin soon 👨‍🍳 can’t you tell? — lil Mosey (@lilmosey) April 21, 2021

Supposedly, the Morton Police Department began investigating the day of the incident. However, prosecutors did not file charges until April 2 of this year. Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer informed Billboard that Mosey faces a minimum of 78 to 102 months in prison if convicted of second-degree rape.

“Any crime against a person is going to be taken very seriously by this office, especially when we have the time of actions that are alleged here,” Meyer told the music-based outlet last week.

Lil Mosey broke onto the national scene with the Platinum-certified single “Blueberry Faygo” off 2019’s Certified Hitmaker studio LP. The song peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and amassed more than 800 million streams on Spotify.

The Cole Bennett-directed music video for “Blueberry Faygo” has collected over 215 million plays on YouTube. Besides Certified Hitmaker, Lil Mosey also released the Northsbest album in 2018 via Mogul Vision Music/Interscope Records.