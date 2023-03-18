Lil Mosey Releases His First Single Following Rape Case Acquittal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Platinum-selling rapper is back with new music.

Earlier this month, a Washington state jury found Lathan Moses “Lil Mosey” Echols not guilty in a second-degree rape case. The Seattle-area native is now back to focusing on his music career.

Lil Mosey released the “Flu Game” single this week. SM, SephGotTheWaves, and GeoVocals produced the R&B-influenced track. Plus, a YUNGTADA-directed video for the 2019 XXL Freshman’s record arrived on March 17.

Professional basketball legend Michael Jordan’s iconic performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals inspired Mosey’s “Flu Game” song. Jordan reportedly suffered from flu-like symptoms during that sporting event.

In 2022, Lil Mosey dropped the UNI and VER EPs. The 21-year-old rapper’s discography also includes 2018’s Northsbest and 2019’s Certified Hitmaker studio LPs. All four projects came out via Interscope Records.

Northsbest peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Certified Hitmaker made it to No. 12 and remained on the Billboard 200 for 50 weeks. “Noticed” off Northsbest became Mosey’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Additionally, Lil Mosey scored a Top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart with “Blueberry Faygo” in 2020. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Blueberry Faygo” as Platinum in May of that year. “Noticed” reached 2x-Platinum in May 2020 as well.