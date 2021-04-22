Lil Mosey A Wanted Man For Skipping Out On Court Date Over Rape Charge

The cops in Washington have issued an arrest warrant for the “Blueberry Faygo” rapper, who is facing a life sentence over a rape charge.

Rapper Lil Mosey is facing some serious allegations – because he is wanted for missing a court date in his rape case.

The cops in Washington state are trying to find the 19-year-old rapper, who failed to show up for a mandatory court hearing yesterday (April 21st).

The rapper was hit with rape charges in January after two women accused him and a friend of raping them when they went to visit him at a cabin.

A Jane Doe says she initially consented to have sex with the “Blueberry Faygo” hitmaker in a vehicle. But later on in the night, the victim blacked out in a cabin after drinking champagne.

When she woke up, Lil Mosey was on top of her having sex with her. She claims she blacked out again, and the other man charged in the case was having sex with her, without her permission.

Lil Mosey, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram, is in real trouble – he is facing a life sentence over the allegations.

The rapper is no stranger to the law.

In August of 2020, Lil Mosey in Burbank, California, after he was caught riding around in a car with his crew, which was also carrying three illegal firearms.