Lil Nas X Almost Worked With Taylor Swift—Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

Lil Nas X turned down a song with Taylor Swift after the track didn’t connect with him but says he’s still open to teaming up with her in the future.

“We were working on something,” he told E! News. “She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen.”

The Grammy-winning rapper, known for his genre-blending hits, said the song just didn’t feel right creatively. Still, he’s hopeful the door isn’t closed for good.

“When it happens… Global. World. Tay-tay and Nassy,” Lil Nas X added.

Despite the missed opportunity, Lil Nas X had nothing but praise for Swift, calling her a powerhouse in the industry.

“I’m proud of my girl,” Lil Nas X said. “I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me.”

Swift, 35, has built a long list of collaborations over the years, including Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Future, Ice Spice and Haim.

On her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, she joined forces with Post Malone on “Fortnight” and Florence and the Machine on “Florida!!!”