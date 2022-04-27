Lil Nas X Announces First Headlining Tour

Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill will perform live for concertgoers in several cities this fall and winter. The “Long Live Montero” tour will hit North America and Europe before the end of the year.

The North American leg kicks off at The Fillmore in Detroit on Tuesday, September 6. Lil Nas X will also show up in other locales such as Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Beginning November 8, “Long Live Montero” will crisscross the European continent. The trek is set to make stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, and more.

“I’m having my very first tour. And all of [you] better come or I will cry on Instagram Live,” tweeted Lil Nas X on Tuesday. The two-time Grammy winner also shared a tour announcement video.

General public tickets for the North American dates will go on sale beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 am. The European dates will go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 6 at 10 am. Fans can buy tickets at longlivemontero.com.

“Long Live Montero” will be the first tour to launch an exclusive ticket presale with Cash App. From April 27 to April 28, Cash Card holders can purchase tickets by using the first nine numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase using their Cash Card.

Lil Nas X burst onto the international music scene with his record-breaking single “Old Town Road” featuring Country legend Billy Ray Cyrus. In 2021, LNX dropped his debut studio album Montero which hosts the chart-topping tracks “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.