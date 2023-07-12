Lil Nas X Busted For Joyride Through Oslo Tunnel

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Lil Nas X rode into a little trouble when he drove his electric scooter into a tunnel in Oslo, Norway. Read more!

Lil Nas X was reportedly stopped by police after he rode through a tunnel in Oslo, Norway on an electric scooter. The 24-year-old Grammy winner was among a group of four Americans who were stopped by police on Monday (July 10). Authorities shut the Festning (Fortress) tunnel down but reopened it shortly after. According to reports, none of the scooter riders were detained or charged.

The four tourists had followed a GPS route that had led them into the 1.1-mile tunnel, police said. The group “used large parts of the roadway,” which resulted in a road traffic center having to close several lanes, the police added.

The Norwegian police department wrote on its official Twitter account, “They apologized. We have escorted them out.”

The Norwegian outlet Dagbladet reported the “Old Town Road” hitmaker was one of the group members in question, but it hasn’t been confirmed by police.

Lil Nas X seemingly posted photos after the incident. Alongside a snap of himself standing in the tunnel, he wrote, “About to go to jail in Norway,” and next to an image of him with cops in front of a police car, he added, “nvm (never mind) they f### wit my music (sic).”‌

The rapper is in Norway’s capital to perform at the Slottsfjell Festival, which will kick off on Wednesday (July 12).

He’s then scheduled to perform in Bern, Switzerland and Lucca, Italy before traveling to Paris, France to perform at Lollapalooza on July 21.