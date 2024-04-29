Lil Nas X Claps Back At Ice Spice’s “Psychotic” Alleged Ex-Friend Over Copying Accusations  

Ice Spice’s alleged former best friend accused Lil Nas X of trying to steal her identity following a weekend-long rant.

Lil Nas X has responded to a social media user claiming to be a former friend of Ice Spice following copying accusations.

Going by the handle @babystorme_, the user alleged she and Ice Spice used to be besties but the rapper used her so she could appear “closer to blackness.” Furthermore, she accused Ice Spice of colorism and claimed she was jealous of Latto.

She also took aim at Lil Nas X, claiming he stole her “identity” during his “Christian Era” rollout. Baby Storme shared a post from Lil Nas X wearing a dress alongside the look she accuses him of copying.

“Lil Nas X i’m not even gonna address you,” Baby Storme wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Another clown ass barb who tried to steal my identity. he stole my TCIAG look that i INVENTED & then used it to launch his new era, ‘J Christ.’ but he doesn’t walk in light. which is why you can never be me. You used blasphemy to try to boost your sorry ass career. And that’s why your career is finished. This screenshot is straight from his page.”

Lil Nas X i’m not even gonna address you. Another clown ass barb who tried to steal my identity. he stole my TCIAG look that i INVENTED & then used it to launch his new era, ‘J Christ.’ but he doesn’t walk in light. which is why you can never be me. You used blasphemy to try to… pic.twitter.com/IdqB2Xx6Hu — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 27, 2024

In another tweet, she claimed Lil Nas X “was the first major celebrity to discover me.” According to Baby Storme, he approached her in 2020, telling her not to quit music because he’s a big fan.

“It’s because he wanted to keep stealing my original ideas & profiting,” she continued. “He also sent his producers to work with me so they could get access to my unreleased music. & he’s done a lot more than that.” She also claimed he’s been watching her since 2020.

Lil Nas X was the first major celebrity to discover me all the way back in 2020. he came up to me in person a year ago telling me how big of a fan he was & that i “shouldn’t stop.” it’s because he wanted to keep stealing my original ideas & profiting. he also sent his producers… pic.twitter.com/4MrUCjcjNd — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) April 27, 2024

However, Lil Nas X caught wind of her post and clapped back in characteristic style.

“I am flattered that you think my outfit was genuinely inspired by your party city monster high dress. Log off the internet and have your psychotic breakdown without an audience like the rest of us baby girl,” he wrote.

I am flattered that you think my outfit was genuinely inspired by your party city monster high dress. Log off the internet and have your psychotic breakdown without an audience like the rest of us baby girl. https://t.co/FqXBwIyur6 — ☆ (@LilNasX) April 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Baby Storme claimed Lil Nas X fell into her trap for free promo.

“I already knew Lil Nas X would be the one celebrity to respond,” she added. “I baited him. 😉 And it was easy since he is a barb. Thank you for the free promo, Montero! You really put my career on the map now!!”

Nonetheless, he continued her tirade against her alleged former best friend. After claiming Ice Spice cheated on her boyfriend and producer, Riot, in 2022 with Lil Tjay, she promised to share receipts of her admitting to assaulting him.