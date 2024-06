Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X declares his upcoming single “Here We Go!” as the best song he’ll ever release, fueling fan anticipation ahead of its Friday debut.

Lil Nas X took to Instagram to announce the imminent release of the best Saul of all time – his new single “Here We Go!”

The rapper, known for his chart-topping hits, declared in his post, “So excited to release the best song of all time this Friday. Also sorry I’ve been so scared with my art lately. I’m coming around to myself again.”

The announcement was accompanied by the track’s cover art, featuring a Detroit Police Department detective badge with his headshot.

“Old Town Road” fame hasn’t dimmed Lil Nas X’s drive to push creative boundaries.

The 25-year-old artist, whose real name is Montero Hill, promised his fans, “I will make you guys very proud.”

The single marks his third release of 2024, following “J Christ” and “Where Do We Go Now?”

His fans are awaiting the new track, given his history of delivering groundbreaking hits.

Adding to the buzz, singer-songwriter Camila Cabello expressed her support in the comments section.

“Nature has seasons and so do we. There is no spring without winter. It’s your time to bloom baby!!!” Cabello recently collaborated with Lil Nas X on her upcoming fourth studio album “C, XOXO,” where their joint track “He Knows” will feature.

Lil Nas X released his debut album Montero in 2021 and has yet to announce a second album. However, he hinted at a mixtape, “Naserati 2,” in the works.