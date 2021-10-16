Lil Nas X Inspired By Doja Cat Because She’s “Hot”

Lil Nas X explains how Doja Cat influences everything he does, from his music to his fashion!

Lil Nas X has hailed Doja Cat as his “biggest inspiration.”

The star has taken to Twitter to heap praise on Doja Cat, admitting that he’s been inspired by her career success and also described Doja as “hot.”

Nas – who recently released his long-awaited debut album, Montero – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “doja cat has become my biggest inspiration. she puts so much effort into everything she does. and she’s hot.”

Doja made a guest appearance on Nas’ new album, and he previously admitted that he loved working with the chart-topping star.

He shared: “She’s a fun person, she takes things seriously but doesn’t take things seriously – you know what I mean?

“She takes what she does seriously like you can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does.”

Asked what he particularly likes about Doja, Nas added: “Her music, her videos, her personality is very colorful.”