Lil Nas X Nominated For GLAAD Media Award

Lil Nas X, Halsey and Demi Lovato will compete for the Outstanding Music Artist prize at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalist, Gottmik, announced the nominations via the organisation’s TikTok account on Wednesday.

Lil Nas X was nominated for Outstanding Music Artist for his album Montero, competing against nine other artists, including Lovato for Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, Halsey for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, and Elton John for his album The Lockdown Sessions.

Three of the year’s biggest films – “Eternals,” “West Side Story,” and “Tick, Tick…Boom!” – were nominated for Outstanding Film, Wide Release.

Mindy Kaling’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Hacks” were both tapped for Outstanding New TV Series.

The ceremony is designed to “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and q#### (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.”

The show will be held on April 2nd at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. A second ceremony will be held on May 6th at the Midtown Hilton in New York City.