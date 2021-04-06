Lil Nas X Has A Message For His Haters After “Montero” Debuts At No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart

Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill now has two career Hot 100 Number Ones. Following the record-breaking chart run of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” is currently the most popular song in America.

“Montero” debuted atop Billboard‘s latest Hot 100 rankings. The backlash to the song’s controversial music video and accompanying “Satan Shoes” did not stop the track from amassing 46.9 million streams in the United States.

“Y’all told a 19-year-old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. You told him to stop while he’s ahead. He could’ve [given] up. But 4 multi-platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. Thank you to my team and my fans! [I love you],” tweeted LNX.

The 21-year-old openly gay, Georgia-raised musician became the most recent target of a right-wing media crusade as conservatives condemned Lil Nas’s use of satanic imagery in his content. In response, he also posted, “I hope my haters are sad. I hope they are crying. I want your tears to fill my Grammy cup.”

