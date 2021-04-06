Lil Nas X Has A Message For His Haters After “Montero” Debuts At No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart

(AllHipHop News)
Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill now has two career Hot 100 Number Ones. Following the record-breaking chart run of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” is currently the most popular song in America.
“Montero” debuted atop Billboard‘s latest Hot 100 rankings. The backlash to the song’s controversial music video and accompanying “Satan Shoes” did not stop the track from amassing 46.9 million streams in the United States.
“Y’all told a 19-year-old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. You told him to stop while he’s ahead. He could’ve [given] up. But 4 multi-platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. Thank you to my team and my fans! [I love you],” tweeted LNX.
The 21-year-old openly gay, Georgia-raised musician became the most recent target of a right-wing media crusade as conservatives condemned Lil Nas’s use of satanic imagery in his content. In response, he also posted, “I hope my haters are sad. I hope they are crying. I want your tears to fill my Grammy cup.”
y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here. thank you to my team and my fans! ily 🏹🤍 https://t.co/cW0UiXjJOk
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
SUCK MY DICK! LETS GOOOO!!
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
me after getting a song about g###### to the top of the billboard charts pic.twitter.com/UJK5HpDCOA
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD AHHHHHH
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
LETS GO GAY AGENDA!!!!
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
made this video in june 2020 to congratulate my future self. now we here!! NUMBER 1 BABY! 🏹🤍 pic.twitter.com/3Yt2DTqsuW
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
i hope my haters are sad. i hope they are crying. i want your tears to fill my grammy cup. 🏹🤍
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 5, 2021
all jokes aside, we get to control our own destiny, never let the world decide it for you. no matter how dark it may look keep f###### going!
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 6, 2021