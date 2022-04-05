Lil Nas X Jokes And Says He Is No Longer Gay After Losing At Grammys

Lil Nas X revealed he was crushed because his smash album “Montero” did not win any Grammys, and he could not stop crying! Read more!

Lil Nas X has admitted that winning no awards at the Grammys on Sunday “hurt (his) feelings.”

The rapper was nominated for five awards at the 2022 Grammys, but won zero.

can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay! — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

He sang in a video after the event, “I ain’t win no Grammys, that s### hurt my feelings, that s### finna make me cry… Zero out of five, that’s how many Grammys I won. That s### made me cry, that s### me cry.”

He also posted a series of photos on Twitter with fellow nominees Lady Gaga and Doja Cat, writing, “Can’t believe I lost all my grammys. I am now no longer gay!”

The following day, however, Nas seemed to have a different perspective about the loss on Twitter.

last night was my favorite performance yet. and a fun night in general. we lost all our grammies but that just mean it’s time to go even harder! love y’all. ♥️ — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

“Last night was my favorite performance yet. A fun night in general,” he tweeted. “We lost all our Grammys but that just means it’s time to go even harder! Love y’all.”

On Sunday, Nas performed a medley of his tracks “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” “Industry Baby,” and “Dead Right Now” alongside Jack Harlow at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker was nominated for categories including Album of the Year for his debut album Montero and Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”