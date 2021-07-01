Lil Nas X Defends Madonna From His Angry Fans

Lil Nas X put his fans in check, after Madonna seemingly snubbed him over his BET Awards kiss with another man.

The “Montero” rapper hit headlines with the passionate smooch with the dancer, which prompted Madonna to suggest she’d been the first to enact such a suggestive move when she kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003.

Sharing a photo of Lil Nas’ kiss, alongside a snap of her own kisses with Britney and Christina at the VMAs, the singer added: “#DidItFirst.”

Her remark prompted backlash from Lil Nas’ fans, many of whom took the hashtag as an insult towards the “Old Town Road” star.

However, Lil Nas X insisted he wasn’t offended by the comment, as he and Madonna are pals.

Responding to a post from the website Pop Crave about Madonna’s hashtag, he wrote: “Me and madonna are friends. It’s just a joke.”