Lil Nas X Crushed Man Didn’t Accept His Advances

Lil Nas X was left crestfallen following his big Saturday Night Live debut in May when a potential boyfriend told the rapper he wasn’t interested in dating him.

Shortly after his pants-splitting performance on the sketch show, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker plucked up the courage to ask out a person he had been chatting to online.

But the guy “respectfully knocked that shot out of the air.”

The mystery man explained he was flattered but already had a boyfriend.

“I was like, ‘Damn, you’re that loyal?'” Lil Nas X told the New York Times magazine. “I love it. You forget sometimes that people are, like, really loyal, and it’s like, ‘I want to do that’.

“No matter what I do or accomplish in this life or whatever, I’m never going to get everything I want. The old Nas would have cried himself to sleep and obsessed over the rejection, but new Nas understands that that’s the way it goes sometimes. I was like, ‘Hold on, we’re not doing this this time’.”