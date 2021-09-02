Kid Cudi Ready To “Frolic” With Lil Nas X On New Collaboration

Lil Nas X has lined up some serious star power for his highly anticipated debut album, “Montero!”

Lil Nas X has confirmed Elton John and Miley Cyrus will feature on his debut album.

The 22-year-old star will release his LP Montero on September 17 and he’s now unveiled the full tracklisting

Montero features collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat.

Nas announced the tracks in a short clip shared to his social media channels on Wednesday (September 1), in which a nude CGI model of the rapper plunged from the sky and landed in the position seen on the album artwork.

“MONTERO” 🦋💕

THE DEBUT ALBUM

OUT SEP. 17. 2021 pic.twitter.com/oga7KGClvI — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 31, 2021

A montage of track titles then appeared, revealing the list of guest artists.

And it seems a new collaboration for the “Old Town Road” hitmaker has already been lined up as following the announcement, one Twitter user pointed out there were no Black male guest stars.

Nas replied: “Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me.”

N#### ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain https://t.co/5AcrmORHkX — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 1, 2021

In response, Kid Cudi wrote: “ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain”

Nas retweeted his comment and seemingly accepted the offer as he wrote: “U heard it here first everybody. Kid Cudi x Lil Nas for Montero deluxe”

In July, 16 demos from the album were leaked, which included “Am I Dreaming” with Miley and also “Empathy” with Sam Smith, but the latter track doesn’t appear on the finished record.