Lil Nas X Provokes Christians Again With New Clothing Line

Lil Nas X is doing his best attack stir up hell fire from the Christian community, and he just may have succeeded with his latest venture.

Lil Nas X might as well be set trippin’ with St. Peter.

The chart-topping rapper is at it again, poking his metaphoric pitchfork into the Christian community promoting more apparel that seems to mock their faith.

This time he is hawking an “I Love Jesus” shirt — that might be just as inflammatory as his other merch.

Earlier this spring, Lil Nas X partnered with the New York company MSCHF to dropped his blasphemous limited-edition “Satan Shoes” on the market and stirred up the church folk.

Made in the design of Nike Air Max 97s (and Nike sued him for copyright infringement), the sneaks are black & red, $1,018 a pair and has in the air bubble sole 2.03 fluid ounces of red ink and “one drop” of human blood.

666 of the kicks were sold and then recalled shortly after he dropped his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video.

Now, the 22-year-old has connected with another company called Pizzaslime to sell the new shirts to also coincide with the release of the visual.

Priced at $33 per item, the line features statements like, “I watched the ‘Montero’ video by Lil Nas X and all I got was this lousy shirt and now I’m also gay and love Satan.”

Another one says, “I (heart) Jesus and that one part in the “Montero” music video by Lil Nas X when he gets nasty with the devil because it was a cool form of self-expression and art.”

So what’s the thing about this video?

Well, there is a lot to pull from, but the most disturbing thing might be his sexy lap dance with the devil. Yup … he is straight set tripping Peter over at them Pearly Gates.