Lil Nas X Reacts To Nike Filing A Lawsuit Over “Satan Shoes”

All 666 pairs of the $1,018-priced sneakers have sold out.

According to multiple reports, Nike is suing MSCHF Product Studio. The multinational athletics apparel corporation claims MSCHF infringed on Nike’s trademark with Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes.”

LNX revealed his “Satan Shoes” over the weekend to widespread condemnation from many Christians. The unofficial Nike Air Max 97s sneakers contain a drop of human blood and a pentagram pendant.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” stated Nike following the announcement of the controversial footwear. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

Yesterday, Lil Nas X reacted to the pending lawsuit by Nike. The “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” performer joked about the situation by tweeting a SpongeBob SquarePants clip of Squidward Tentacles begging for money.

Lil Nas continued to post reaction memes throughout the night. Meanwhile, all of the media coverage of the “Satan Shoes” and the “Montero” music video has put the rapper in a good position to debut in the Top 5 of the Hot 100 chart.

