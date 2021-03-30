Lil Nas X Reacts To Nike Filing A Lawsuit Over “Satan Shoes”

(AllHipHop News)
According to multiple reports, Nike is suing MSCHF Product Studio. The multinational athletics apparel corporation claims MSCHF infringed on Nike’s trademark with Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes.”
LNX revealed his “Satan Shoes” over the weekend to widespread condemnation from many Christians. The unofficial Nike Air Max 97s sneakers contain a drop of human blood and a pentagram pendant.
“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” stated Nike following the announcement of the controversial footwear. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”
Yesterday, Lil Nas X reacted to the pending lawsuit by Nike. The “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” performer joked about the situation by tweeting a SpongeBob SquarePants clip of Squidward Tentacles begging for money.
Lil Nas continued to post reaction memes throughout the night. Meanwhile, all of the media coverage of the “Satan Shoes” and the “Montero” music video has put the rapper in a good position to debut in the Top 5 of the Hot 100 chart.
me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021
me at nike headquarters tomorrow pic.twitter.com/iAAdjc8Ele
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021
i’m gonna put kirk franklin on the call me by your name remix to even it out u guys
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021
y’all have spent 5 days discussing a n#### who wore this in public pic.twitter.com/NDGnsV7Uv2
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021
me and satan on the way to nike headquarters pic.twitter.com/3OaQV6pu83
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021
my bad bro @god
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021
LETS F##### GOOOO! WE MADE FOX NEWS! https://t.co/pkEpbcMPqy
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021
we are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y’all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo https://t.co/PW9Szwd8KB
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021