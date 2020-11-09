Lil Nas X Releases Trailer For New Single “Holiday” Featuring Michael J. Fox

(AllHipHop News)
In 2019, Lil Nas X made history when his breakout hit “Old Town Road” held onto the #1 spot of the Hot 100 for 19 weeks. That year also saw the arrival of his 7 EP, but he has been relatively quiet over the last year when it comes to music.
LNX is now ready to release his next official single. “Holiday” will be available this Friday, November 13. A trailer for the song was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday. Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox makes a cameo in the teaser.
“Whatever you do, Nas, don’t go to 2020,” says Fox as a cowboy character in the clip. With COVID-19, civil unrest, climate change disasters, and a contentious presidential election in America, “2020 is the worst year ever” has become a meme.
Lil Nas X’s “Holiday” will land just in time for the holiday season. Billboard, Spotify, and Apple Music charts are usually dominated by Christmas music during the last two months of the year.