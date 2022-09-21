Lil Nas X Sent Pizza To Protesters At His Show; Misses One Homophobic Guy He Had “Connection” With

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Lil Nas X sent some hot pizza to a group of protesters who were picking show in Boston, Massachusetts. Read more!

Lil Nas X sent pizza to protesters outside of his Boston, Massachusetts, concert.

After a group of “street ministry” protesters set up outside the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper’s concert staged at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sunday, he decided to send them a snack.

“So peopel (sic) were protesting my concert last night,” Nas wrote over a TikTok video after the event. “So we brought them pizza.”

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

In the video, a crew member can be seen bringing out pizza to the chanting crowd. The protesters declined the food.

Halfway through the video, the camera zoomed in on one protester while “Mystery if Love” by Sufjan Stevens started to play.

New text from Nas appeared above, reading, “But sadly one of the homophobes was really hot.”

Posting the clip to Twitter, the star jokingly wrote in the caption, “(I) accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protesters.”

Some protesters carried signs reading “Jesus is God, even demons know it” and “Repent and Believe the Gospel.”