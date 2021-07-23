Lil Nas X Talks Being An “Outlier” To His Peers Like Travis Scott & Young Thug

Georgia-raised entertainer Lil Nas X is back once again with another new single. After dropping “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” in March and “Sun Goes Down” in May, LNX let loose “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow today (July 23).

Lil Nas X was recently interviewed by Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily. The conversation included the 22-year-old Grammy winner talking about teaming up with Jack Harlow for the Take a Daytrip and Kanye West-produced track.

“I love Jack Harlow. I feel like he’s one of those people that I can see like truly appreciating what they’re creating and where they want to go. Like I love people that have these aspirations for a much bigger place than where they already are,” said Lil Nas X about the “Whats Poppin” hitmaker.

The Columbia recording artist continued, “I feel like he’s very much kind of in a situation right now where I feel like I was at a point. He’s already had like a huge moment and you know and more light is ahead and I just want to like help give him that boost. That’s what I’m hoping this is for him.”

Additionally, Lil Nas X discussed wanting to be viewed as an outlier in the music business. The openly gay rapper/singer has also collaborated with entertainment superstar Cardi B and Hip Hop legend Nas, but LNX apparently enjoys moving in his own lane separate from his rap contemporaries.

“I feel like I didn’t really grasp that until last year and this year. At first, I just very much wanted to be with my peers. You know how Travis Scott and Young Thug and Gunna, they’re all like always on each other’s albums and Future and whatnot? But it’s just like I’m in my own place for my own reason. And that gives me more room to step out of my comfort zone,” explained Lil Nas X.

As part of the rollout for his “Industry Baby” song, Lil Nas X partnered with the national nonprofit organization The Bail Project. All donations raised through the “Bail X Fund” go directly into The Bail Project’s National Revolving Bail Fund which helps pay people’s bails.

“It’s personal. I know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. And I know the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on Black Americans and the LGBTQ community. Let’s bring people home and let’s fight for freedom and equality,” stated Lil Nas X in a press release about The Bail Project’s “Bail X Fund” campaign.