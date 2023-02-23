Lil Nas X Talks New Project With Fans On Twitter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chart-topper says album set to drop during the summer.

After exploding on the scene 2019 EP, “7” and doubling back with the hit-heavy “Montero” in 2021, Lil Nas X is sharing what’s next for him.

On Monday, Feb. 20, he hopped on Twitter to engage with his fans and dropped some jewels about upcoming music and what fans can expect.

One fan asked, “AHH CAN YOU MAKE A ANOTHER SAD SONG🥺,” and he responded, “I didn’t make many of those I been too happy lately.”

i didn’t make many of those i been too happy lately — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023

Another fan asked him “when is the album coming” and he told them it was coming out in the summer, adding that some songs have already been leaked.

it leaked but it’s still on the album — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023

most likely summer — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023

When someone asked, “How many tracks confirmed?”

The “Old Town Road” rapper said, “idk I love so many songs plus I’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick.”

Fiddy, whose user name is @nasxfiddy, said “Take your time but also hurry the hell up.”

Lil Nas X took that in stride but offered (understanding the urgency of his fans’ request), “it’s mostly planning now. I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this s###. I have to go bigger than before!”

it’s mostly planning now. i could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this s###. i have to go bigger than before! — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023

This new project will be almost two years after his last, which was nominated for Album of the Year, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and “Industry Baby” was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards.

While he did not win, he does have two of the golden trophies from his previous project and break-out song, “Old Town Road”(Remix) featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.