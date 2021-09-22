Lil Nas X Wants To Record A Smash Hit With Lizzo

Lil Nas X just revealed he is planning to record a song with Lizzo, and he is 100% certain that their collaboration will be a smash single!

Lil Nas said he cannot wait to team up with the “Good as Hell hitmaker.”

“I was actually talking to Lizzo a few weeks ago (about this). I feel that it’s definitely going to happen,” he told NME.com after performing at BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge.

“It’s going to be a banger bop, everyone’s going to love it and going to play it 3 billion times,” he added.

Fans have been calling for the two rap stars to team up after they famously hit up a strip club after the 2020 Grammys for a “crazy night,” as the “Old Town Road” star described it to U.S. TV host Jimmy Fallon.

Nas also has his next dream collaborator in mind: “I’m feeling Rihanna right now. Rihanna, get in this damn studio,” he quipped to the British music outlet.