Lil Nas X’s Hilarious Take On Gay Rapper Struggles: Calls For More “Homosexual Vixens” 

Lil Nas X shared his hilarious take on the struggles of being a gay rapper, complaining about a lack of homosexual vixens in the Hip-Hop community.

He took to social media on Sunday night (September 1), joking about his gripe. “Being a gay rapper is hard,” he began. According to Lil Nas, the gay Hip-Hop community is lacking personalities like Lori Harvey and the Clermont Twins.

“Straight n##### got all the baddies,” he added. “We need more known homosexual vixens! where are our clermont twins, where is OUR lori harvey, we deserve a brittany renner too!”

Meanwhile, in other Lil Nas X news, the polarizing artist recently shared some advice about starting over, urging people to take the next step to improve their lives. He posted a video message on social media encouraging fans to keep going.

“Starting over is embarrassing and you just have to do it anyway,” he began. “People are going to tell you how good things used to be and how great you were and how the past was so much better than right now.”

He continued, saying you must start wherever you are and stand on your dreams and ideas. “Stop trying to cling on to what was so that you can become that next version of you,” he added. “I haven’t even had my next big things yet, but I know it’s coming. It can feel embarrassing having all these eyes on you while you start something new. You have to let them watch. Enjoy the f###### show.”